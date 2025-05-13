Hollywood East: Netflix Breaks Ground On $1B Studio In New Jersey

The massive 292-acre site, once home to a U.S. Army base, will be transformed into 12 state-of-the-art soundstages spanning nearly 500,000 square feet, plus support buildings and community-focused spaces, according to the Office of Governor Phil Murphy.

“Netflix is proud to invest in American innovation and the creative community,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. “We estimate that these studios will create thousands of jobs for New Jersey residents, billions of dollars in economic output, and many other cultural benefits to the region and state.”

“Over the past four years, Netflix has contributed $125 billion to the US economy and hired more than 140,000 cast and crew members,” Sarandos said. “And we’re excited to continue our investment in the US and New Jersey in the coming years.”

After Sarandos spoke, Gov. Phil Murphy called the groundbreaking a defining moment for the Garden State, adding the the investment will "fuel economic growth, generate thousands of new jobs, and bring more patrons to our local businesses."

Local leaders at the event included Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr., Oceanport Mayor Thomas J. Tvrdik, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Senator Vin Gopal, Senator Declan O'Scanlon Jr., and Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone.

First Lady Tammy Murphy also attended, praising Netflix’s role in reshaping the entertainment industry and calling the project a win for jobs and local businesses.

The project, first announced in 2022, will take years to complete. Demolition is expected to last 13 months, with the studio projected to open in 2028, pending further approvals.

In the meantime, Netflix has already been engaging with the community through events like veterans cookouts, local vendor networking, and youth filmmaker festivals.

“With this groundbreaking, we’re not only building a studio,” Murphy’s office said. “We’re also strengthening our ties with the community and paving the way for a vibrant production ecosystem in New Jersey.”

