Hoboken Killer Tosses Passaic Shooting Victim's Body In Hudson River: Prosecutor

Hoboken police received a tip from Lodi police that a man had been fatally shot in a restricted area of the Hoboken waterfront near Castle Point Skate Park on Saturday, Feb. 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

An investigation revealed Erick Fernandez fatally shot Julio Flores, a 23-year-old Passaic resident and then fled the scene with his personal belongings including his vehicle, Suarez said. Fernandez returned to the scene and disposed of Flores' body in the Hudson River, Suarez said.

Flores' body has not been recovered, Suarez said. Fernandez is charged with murder in the first degree, multiple weapons offenses, disturbing/desecrating human remains and robbery, Suarez said.

Fernandez is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.