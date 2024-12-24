Hit-Run Delivery Driver Drags Victim Through Fort Lee Streets: Police

The incident unfolded at approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 on Lemoine Avenue near 2025 Lemoine Avenue, according to Fort Lee Deputy Police Chief Edward Young.

The driver was sitting in his parked car in a metered space and was suddenly jolted when a black sedan driven by 27-year-old Aisaih Alvarez, rammed into his vehicle from behind.

The victim stepped out to confront the sedan’s driver, but instead of stopping, Alvarez inched forward, hitting the man before accelerating and dragging him for a short distance. The sedan then sped south on Lemoine Avenue, leaving the victim injured on the ground.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, Young said.

Less than four hours later, patrol officers—using sharp investigative work—tracked the black sedan to the Skyview Motel on Bergen Boulevard, the deputy chief said. There, they identified the driver as Alvarez, a self-employed food delivery driver from the Bronx.

Alvarez was taken into custody without incident and charged with a string of offenses, including aggravated assault, assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, failure to report an accident, and reckless driving. He was then taken to the Bergen County Jail, where he awaits future court hearings.

The Fort Lee Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident and is asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

