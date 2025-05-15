Partly Cloudy 71°

SHARE

High-Voltage Power Line Crashes Through Bergen County Driver's Windshield, She Somehow Survived

A driver narrowly escaped serious injury or worse when a high-voltage power line crashed onto her windshield while she was driving in Bergen County, incident reporter Boyd A. Loving said.

From the scene.

From the scene.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened Thursday, May 15, after a tree fell and knocked down the live wire on Cornwall Road in Glen Rock, Loving said.

Despite the terrifying moment, the driver of the Mazda CX 9 was uninjured and managed to drive her car away safely after speaking with a Glen Rock police officer, who gathered details for an accident report.

The driver appeared visibly shaken but did not require medical attention, Loving said.

PSE&G Electric Division crews were expected to begin repairs once the fallen tree was removed from the wires and roadway. As of Thursday afternoon, the PSE&G outage map showed 358 customers without power due to the incident.

Click here for more photos from the scene by Boyd A. Loving.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE