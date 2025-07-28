High-Capacity Mag, Nunchucks, Drugs Found On Pompton Lakes In Bergen County: Cops

Fair Lawn officers found the illegal items in the early hours of Friday, July 18, in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts at 18-37 River Road, Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

Officer Matthew Hearon approached a white Acura around 1:45 a.m. after noticing the occupants moving around and reaching under the seats, the sergeant said.

Both men, identified as Shaun P. Reed, 44, of Pompton Lakes, and Michael P. Durant, 40, of Paterson, immediately got out of the vehicle, police said.

A search of the Acura turned up a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm handgun, a high-capacity magazine, 15 hollow-point bullets, a set of nunchucks, six crack pipes, and two baggies of crack cocaine, Eleshewich said.

Reed was charged with:

Unlawful possession of a handgun

Possession of hollow point bullets

Possession of a high-capacity magazine

Possession of a weapon (nunchucks)

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was taken to the Bergen County Jail.

Durant was charged with:

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was turned over to Paterson police on an active arrest warrant, Eleshewich said.

The handgun will be sent for testing to determine if it matches any other incidents, authorities said.

