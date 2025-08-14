Hidden Camera In Route 17 Martial Arts Studio Leads To Child Porn Charges: Prosecutor

Ryan J. Curtin, of Oakland, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 13 in Paramus and charged with production of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material, and invasion of privacy, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a release.

The case began in April, when Ramsey police responded to Tiger Schulman’s Martial Arts on Route 17 South after a hidden camera was discovered inside a publicly accessible restroom. Detectives determined that Curtin, an employee, had installed the device and recorded at least one adult patron, authorities said.

Further investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit and Digital Forensics Lab revealed that Curtin had placed the camera in the female restroom and recorded multiple victims — including children — in various stages of undress, Musella said. Curtin was then taken into custody and remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Hackensack.

Last December, the studio gave Curtin a shoutout on Instagram for winning his kickboxing debut with a third-round knockout.

Tiger Schulmann's markets itself as "the largest martial arts school in the United States and has helped over three hundred thousand people achieve their goals and reach their dreams."

Musella credited the Ramsey Police Department, the NYPD, the Oakland Police Department, and the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force for their assistance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.