Hersheypark Fatal: 9-Year-Old Dies After Water Rescue From Boardwalk

Lifeguards noticed the child in distress and launched an immediate rescue. Park officials coordinated life-saving efforts were carried out by the lifeguards, on-site first responders, and medical personnel. The child was transported without delay to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where they later died despite everyone's efforts, according to a statement from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

The Derry Township Police Department is now assisting Hersheypark and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office in a joint review of the incident, which occurred on the evening of July 24. The police are in the early stages of gathering facts and investigating how the tragedy unfolded.

“Our thoughts and our hearts are with the family and friends of this young life, lost too soon,” police said in a statement Friday morning, July 25.

Out of respect for the family's privacy, no identifying information has been released.

The safety of guests “has always been our highest priority” and committed to a full internal review, promising to support the family, staff, and everyone affected by the child’s death, Hersheypark said.

“To every family who visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well-being drive every decision we make,” CEO John Lawn said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.