Heroin, Crack, And A 2-Year-Old: Bergen County Duo Charged In 7-Eleven Traffic Stop, Cops Say

Officer Chris Kiszka stopped a Ford F-150 at 11:45 p.m., after the vehicle was seen being driven carelessly into the 7-Eleven parking lot on Rochelle Avenue, police said in a release from Capt. James DePreta.

The driver, Reginald Murph, 40, refused to take field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI, police said. A search of the vehicle turned up suspected heroin, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Murph and his front-seat passenger, Renea Faulknor, 36, also of Lodi, were both arrested. A 2-year-old child was found in the back seat, police said.

Murph was charged with:

Possession of CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Endangering the welfare of a child

Failure to deliver CDS to police

Multiple motor vehicle violations, including driving under the influence

He was taken to the Bergen County Jail.

Faulknor was charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to deliver drugs, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. She was released on a summons pending a court appearance in C.J.P. (Central Judicial Processing).

The toddler was safely released to a grandparent, authorities said.

The charges are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.