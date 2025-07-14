'Hero' Or Criminal? Heated Debate Sparked By NJ Driver Who Rammed Anti-ice Protestors (Poll)

Poll Was Linda Roglen Justified? Yes, she was acting out of fear. No, ramming someone with your car is wrong, period. Submit Vote View Results Current Results Was Linda Roglen Justified? Yes, she was acting out of fear. 66%

No, ramming someone with your car is wrong, period. 34% Back to Vote

The incident unfolded around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, at the intersection of Fairview and Anderson avenues, during what was supposed to have been a peaceful protest organized by United Without Fear, authorities tell Daily Voice.

The group describes itself as "a movement for immigrant safety, dignity & unity," and the event was specifically marketed as a non-violent, peaceful walk without confrontations to show the immigrant community they're not alone amid ICE raids across the country.

So, when demonstrators were crossing the intersection, temporarily blocking traffic, trouble began, according to Fairview Police Chief Vincent Bellucci.

Linda Roglen, 61, of North Bergen, was stopped at the intersection in her Jeep when she got into an argument with a protester who reportedly spat on her, Fairview police said. That’s when things turned violent.

Deputy Chief John Pierotti said Roglen hit the man with her car. As others began to surround her vehicle, she attempted to continue through the crowd, striking multiple people, police said.

Several demonstrators suffered minor injuries, and one was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Roglen was arrested and charged with four counts of assault by auto resulting in bodily injury and multiple motor vehicle summonses, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

News of the incident spread like wildfire, triggering an explosion of opinions in the comment section.

“Jail time is deserved for her actions!” one user wrote.

“She has my respect!!! ” said another.

“She probably feared for her life. She chose flight over fight,” one user argued.

“This will probably make a new New Jersey case law,” another added.

“Free her!” someone else wrote.

Sources in law enforcement told Daily Voice that Roglen may have been frightened during the confrontation. While the investigation remains ongoing, officials say any perception of fear or provocation could be factored into the case as it moves forward.

The incident has drawn comparisons to other protest-related vehicle confrontations seen nationwide — and is sparking broader questions over when fear becomes justification and when it crosses the line into violence.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.