Perseid Meteor Showers Will Light Up Overnight: Best Viewing Times, Tips

The annual display happens as Earth plows through dusty debris shed by Comet Swift-Tuttle.
Peak activity is expected from about midnight to predawn Wednesday, Aug. 13. The highest activity is often observed between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. local time.
A waning but still 84 percent full moon will wash out many faint streaks, trimming rates to roughly 20 meteors per hour versus the usual 60-plus.
Still, patient observers should catch a handful of long, bright meteors and occasional fireballs.
Viewing tips from NASA and veteran skywatchers:
- Go to the darkest site you can, away from city lights.
- Face northeast, lie back, and give your eyes 20 minutes to adapt.
- Skip binoculars; meteors are best with a wide, naked-eye view.
- Bring a lounge chair, layers, and a warm drink—August nights can surprise.
Under ideal, moon-free conditions, the Perseids can top 75 meteors an hour, one reason the shower is a summer favorite.
A bonus this year: Venus and Jupiter form a close conjunction at the same time, turning the mid-August sky into a compact lesson in planetary motion and cosmic dust.
If clouds intrude, don’t worry. The planets will remain within a few degrees of each other through the week, and the Perseids continue at lower rates until about Sunday, Aug. 24.
For the best chance at a show, watch after midnight when the radiant climbs higher and the moon begins to set.
