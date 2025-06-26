Overcast 74°

Here's What’s Keeping Millions From Enjoying Summer Trips

One in four Americans say a surprisingly common issue could derail their summer travel plans.

Whether it’s constipation, bloating, or general stomach discomfort, 42 percent say they have gut health issues, and 38 percent report symptoms that get worse when they travel.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/derneuemann
Joe Lombardi
That’s according to a new survey by Talker Research on behalf of health company NBPure, which found that 27 percent of Americans report digestive troubles serious enough to disrupt vacations and summer trips.

The fear of a digestive episode looms so large that nearly half of respondents (49 percent) said they bring supplements, snacks, or medicine to manage it. 

One in five said they’ve even missed major life moments — such as graduations, performances, or flights — due to gut-related issues.

Food choices are another key stressor. More than a quarter (26 percent) said they won’t try new foods while traveling, while 36 percent admit to picking meals based solely on how their stomach might react.

Nearly as many (40 percent) said they scope out restaurants based on how close they are to a bathroom.

But there's a hopeful trend: 69 percent say they take steps to protect their digestive health, and 55 percent are comfortable discussing the issue with friends or family, suggesting the stigma is beginning to fade.

