Here's Timing, Latest Snowfall Predictions For Major New Winter Storm

The sprawling system is expected to hit the East Coast late Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19 before heading north, the National Weather Service says.

"The timing of the snow in parts of the Interstate 95 corridor on Wednesday afternoon may be particularly challenging," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. "Snow arriving in the afternoon in places such as Washington, DC, and Baltimore could lead to rapidly deteriorating travel conditions going into the afternoon and evening commute."

For expected arrival times for snowfall, see the first image above from AccuWeather.

Current computer models indicate the highest snowfall amounts are expected in the mid-Atlantic region.

Click on the second image above from AccuWeather for accumulation projections released Tuesday morning, Feb. 18:

Areas in the darkest shade of blue: More than a foot of accumulation is anticipated.

Next lightest shade: 6 inches to 1 foot of snow is projected.

Lightest shade: Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow.

