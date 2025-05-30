Here's Timing For Separate Rounds Of Rain, Storms, 5-Day Forecast

Locally heavy rain is likely Friday night, May 30 into Saturday, May 31, as intensifying low pressure passes through, according to the National Weather Service.

After a break in precipitation in the middle of the day on Saturday, May 31, a new round of rain will arrive later in the afternoon that will be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms.

"Showers and thunderstorms will extend farther to the north and west in the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday, while more steady drenching rain is on tap for much of New England," according to AccuWeather.

Severe storms are expected Saturday in central and southern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. (Click on the second image above.)

Precipitation will wrap up Saturday night, and skies will clear overnight, leading to a refreshing and sunny day on Sunday, June 1.

A warming trend will then arrive to start the workweek on Monday, June 2, and Tuesday, June 3, with skies remaining dry.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.