Here's Timing For New Round Of Severe Storms As One Of Wettest Months Of May Wraps Up

After an overnight system moved through bringing strong storms that caused flooding and hazardous driving conditions into Saturday morning, May 31, get set for Round 2.

Following a brief respite from late in the morning to around midday, the latest round of rain and storms, some of which will be severe, is from later in the afternoon into the evening on Saturday.

"Showers and thunderstorms will extend farther to the north and west in the mid-Atlantic states Saturday, while more steady drenching rain is on tap for much of New England," according to AccuWeather.

Expected rainfall totals "have increased fairly significantly based on the latest trends of the incoming storm," says the National Weather Service.

Between 1.5 inches and 2 inches of precipitation is now expected in many locations before the system moves out late Saturday night.

"The wet conditions of May are making up for areas of dryness and drought in the Northeast during March and April," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. "Some places have received double or more than their historical average for May in New England, as well as portions of the South."

The second half of the weekend will see refreshing conditions on Sunday, June 1, with partly to sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

It will remain sunny with seasonable temps on Monday, June 2.

A warming trend will then kick in Tuesday, June 3, with temperatures more typical of this time of year. It will continue throughout next week.

