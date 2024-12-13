'Here's The Real Issue:' 42K Unsettled NJ Residents Join Online Hunt For Answers Behind Drones

Titled "New Jersey Mystery Drones - Let’s Solve It," the group allows members to share everything from their personal theories, videos, and news articles to their frustrations and discoveries.

Despite pressure from politicians and no explanation from government officials, some residents are threatening to shoot the drones down (note, the FAA says shooting down any aircraft is illegal), while others have resigned themselves to the situation.

"Honestly, I’m at the point where it’s clear nothing is going to be done about this," one person said. "Eventually, it’ll all just be swept under the rug like it never happened. Nothing to see here, folks."

Others pointed out that the concern wasn’t necessarily about the drones themselves or safety.

"Maybe they’re our drones and they’re perfectly safe," a member said Friday, Dec. 13. "The real issue is that we aren’t being told anything. We don’t know what’s flying above our homes and our properties. It’s the uncertainty that’s truly unsettling."

Meanwhile, the drones continue to be spotted in other states. In Connecticut, multiple residents reported seeing the plane-like flying objects for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.