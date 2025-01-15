Here's Projected Timing, Tracks For Back-To-Back Winter Storms

The first system will move from the west to the east, bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow Friday night, Jan. 17 into Saturday, Jan. 18. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

More widespread wintry travel possible from a separate system Sunday night, Jan. 19 into Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20.

It will range from the coastal to the interior Southeast. (Click on the second image above.)

"At this time, most likely snow will have departed Washington, D.C., in time for the Presidential inauguration on Monday, but there may be slippery conditions for those traveling to the nation's capital from Sunday to early Monday morning," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty cautioned.

Arctic air will linger from Wednesday, Jan. 15 through the end of the workweek, with strong winds making it feel even colder.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

