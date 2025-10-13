New Wave Of 'Smarter' Scams Slamming Americans: Here's What To Do About It

A new international survey shows Americans now endure roughly 100 scam attempts each month, far more than people in any other country.

From robocalls and phishing emails to AI-crafted voice clones, experts say the United States has become ground zero for a “trust nothing” era of digital deception.

The study of 10,500 adults across 11 countries found Americans handle about 25 fraud contacts a week: nine phone calls, nine emails, and seven text messages.

Britons trail close behind at 84 monthly attempts.

Researchers say the nonstop flow has left inboxes and spam folders jammed. The average American now has more than 350 unread spam emails.

Only 23 percent of respondents felt “very confident” identifying fraud. Nearly half said financial scams top their worries, followed by data breaches and fake apps. Tech-driven tricks are reshaping the threat: AI-based phishing ranked as the biggest future concern, followed by deepfake and voice-cloning schemes.

Experts say weak password habits are fueling the danger.

Many forget or reuse credentials instead of using stronger security tools. That’s one reason major tech companies — including Google, Apple, and Microsoft — are accelerating adoption of passkeys, which let people sign in with a fingerprint, face ID, or PIN instead of a traditional password.

The FIDO Alliance, an industry group pushing password-free security, says passkeys eliminate the main entry point for fraudsters.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.