Here's Latest Projected Track, Timing, Snowfall Totals For Nor'easter Taking Aim At Region

Snowfall will begin in the central Appalachians and parts of Virginia Saturday night, Jan. 18, before spreading into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service.

Timing, Track

Saturday Night: Snow begins in the central Appalachians and Virginia.

Sunday Morning: Snow spreads into the mid-Atlantic, including Baltimore and Washington, DC, before moving north into Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Sunday Afternoon/Evening: Snow arrives in New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, much of upstate New York, and New England.

Latest Snowfall Projections

Northeast: A widespread 3 to 6 inches expected across northern New Jersey, southeastern New York, and much of central and eastern New England.

Mid-Atlantic: 2-4 inches forecast for cities like Philadelphia and Washington, DC, with some areas near and northwest of the I-95 corridor seeing up to 6 inches.

Appalachians: Heavier snow, up to 6 inches, likely in the mountains of eastern West Virginia and far western Maryland.

The storm will produce wet, heavy snow, making it harder to shovel. Snowfall in urban areas like New York City and Boston will start later in the day Sunday and taper off Sunday night as the system moves out quickly.

Due to the cold and blustery conditions forecast for Monday, Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, DC, has been moved indoors. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, with highs in the low-20s and wind chills making it feel even colder.

“This has been a bitterly cold January across much of the eastern and central United States,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva. “Buckle up and bundle up, there’s more snow and even colder temperatures on the way for millions of people."

