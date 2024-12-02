Fair 24°

SHARE

Here's How Many Major Hurricanes Hit During 2024 Atlantic Season

It's a wrap.

Here’s how many major hurricanes hit during the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.&nbsp;

Here’s how many major hurricanes hit during the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. 

 Photo Credit: NWS National Hurricane Center
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on Saturday, Nov. 30, with above-average activity in terms of the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes. In total, there were:

  • 18 named storms
  • 11 hurricanes
  • 5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)

This season was about 34 percent above the long-term average for Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), which measures the strength and duration of tropical storms and hurricanes. 

Below is a summary of the season’s named storms, with the 5 Cat 3 or higher hurricanes in bold:

  • Tropical Storm Alberto (June 19-20) - Max Wind: 50 mph
  • Major Hurricane Beryl (June 28 - July 9) - Max Wind: 165 mph
  • Tropical Storm Chris (June 30 - July 1) - Max Wind: 45 mph
  • Hurricane Debby (Aug. 3-9) - Max Wind: 80 mph
  • Hurricane Ernesto (Aug. 12-20) - Max Wind: 100 mph
  • Hurricane Francine (Sept. 9-12) - Max Wind: 100 mph
  • Tropical Storm Gordon (Sept. 11-17) - Max Wind: 45 mph
  • Major Hurricane Helene (Sept. 24-27) - Max Wind: 140 mph
  • Hurricane Isaac (Sept. 26-30) - Max Wind: 105 mph
  • Tropical Storm Joyce (Sept. 27 - Oct. 1) - Max Wind: 50 mph
  • Major Hurricane Kirk (Sept. 29 - Oct. 7) - Max Wind: 145 mph
  • Hurricane Leslie (Oct. 2-12) - Max Wind: 105 mph
  • Major Hurricane Milton (Oct. 5-10) - Max Wind: 180 mph
  • Tropical Storm Nadine (Oct. 19-20) - Max Wind: 60 mph
  • Hurricane Oscar (Oct. 19-22) - Max Wind: 85 mph
  • Tropical Storm Patty (Nov. 2-4) - Max Wind: 65 mph
  • Major Hurricane Rafael (Nov. 4-10) - Max Wind: 120 mph
  • Tropical Storm Sara (Nov. 14-18) - Max Wind: 50 mph

For more information, you can refer to the National Hurricane Center's summary report.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE