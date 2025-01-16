Here Are World’s Most Relaxing Places For 2025, New Rankings Say

New rankings reveal the top 25 most relaxing destinations on the planet. These serene spots are perfect for those hoping to avoid overcrowded tourist traps.

BookRetreats.com's Global Relaxation Index analyzed 76 destinations based on crowd density, safety, noise levels, and access to nature and wellness experiences. The results highlight a shift away from traditional hotspots toward quieter, more spacious locales.

Key Highlights:

Australia ranks first, boasting just 8.8 people per square mile and nearly 30 percent of its land protected as natural reserves.

Canada follows in second, offering a similarly tranquil environment with 10.1 people per square mile and vast wilderness areas.

Rounding out the top five are Iceland, Finland, and New Zealand, all known for their stunning natural beauty and peaceful atmospheres.

Surprisingly, Botswana and Namibia outperformed traditional favorites like Greece and Thailand. These African destinations combine low crowd density (under 13 people per square mile) with breathtaking open landscapes and strong safety rankings.

Meanwhile, Japan, Asia’s highest-ranking country, placed 15th thanks to its 9,000-plus wellness experiences and lush forests.

Analysis

Sean Kelly, Co-founder of BookRetreats.com, explained: “The Global Relaxation Index confirms what many travelers already sense—the places we once visited for peace and quiet have become victims of their own popularity.

“What’s fascinating is how the map of relaxation has shifted. The most peaceful escapes now lie in vast wilderness destinations like Australia and Canada, or in Northern European nations that combine safe environments with naturally calm city life.

“As we look to 2025 and beyond, destinations that protect their serenity—whether through untouched wilderness or mindful urban living—will become the new standard for relaxation travel.”

Click here to view the complete Top 25 rankings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.