Here Are Nation's Top Hotels, New Rankings Say

The latest list highlights top-tier accommodations that offer exceptional service, world-class amenities, and high guest satisfaction ratings.

While luxury resorts in Hawaii and Colorado dominate the top of the rankings, the Northeast is represented with a standout hotel making its mark among the Top 5 in the country—The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.

What Is NoMad?

NoMad, short for "North of Madison Square Park," is a vibrant neighborhood in Manhattan, known for its blend of historic charm and modern luxury. Home to high-end hotels, fine dining, and a thriving arts scene, NoMad has become a go-to destination for travelers seeking a sophisticated urban experience.

Top 5 Hotels in the U.S. for 2025

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai – Big Island, Hawaii

Acqualina Resort & Residences – Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort – Big Island, Hawaii

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad – Manhattan

The Little Nell – Aspen, Colorado

"Travelers are seeking unique and memorable experiences, cultural authenticity, savory cuisine, comfortable yet lavish accommodations, excellent amenities – and so much more," says Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "With many hotel options to choose from – and numerous components factoring in to determine which hotels are exceptional – the U.S. News Best Hotels rankings consider hotel star ratings combined with the collective opinion of travel experts and customers to provide travelers with a solid starting point for planning their next trip."

How U.S. News Determines Its Rankings

The U.S. News Best Hotels Rankings use a rigorous methodology that evaluates hotels based on:

Industry Recognition – Awards and accolades from travel experts.

Hotel Class Ratings – An assessment of services, amenities, and overall experience.

Guest Reviews – Aggregated scores from travelers across multiple platforms.

For the full 2025 Best Hotels Rankings, visit U.S. News Best Hotels.

