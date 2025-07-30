Flash Flood Risk Rises Across Northeast Corridor With Rounds Of Heavy Rain Coming

A surge of soaking rainfall is set to sweep across the Northeast Thursday, July 31, and Friday, raising the risk of flash flooding from Philadelphia and New York City to communities west of Boston.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall across the region, with localized totals potentially reaching up to 8 inches in persistent downpours.

“Heavy rainfall can lead to flash flooding in a matter of minutes, especially in areas with hilly terrain, creeks, streams and other flood-prone spots," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter warned. "Drivers should never attempt to go down a flooded road, even if the water appears to be only a few inches deep.

"It’s impossible to know how deep the water is, how fast it is moving or if the road or bridge underneath has been compromised or washed out. Most flash flooding fatalities involve vehicles and are preventable. Do not put yourself, your passengers, bystanders and emergency responders at risk.

“It is important that everyone take flash flood watches and warnings seriously, especially after dark. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings."

The heaviest rain is expected along the I-95 corridor, with impacts stretching into the I-80 and I-81 corridors.

Thunderstorms could also extend as far south as Washington, DC, and the Carolinas, compounding the risk of sudden flooding in low-lying and urban areas.

Commuters should prepare for reduced visibility and possible travel disruptions during the Thursday and Friday morning and evening rush hours, while major airports in New York City and Boston may experience delays.

Relief is on the horizon, however, as a surge of cooler, less humid air is forecast to sweep into the Northeast and Great Lakes region after the storms pass, ending the recent stretch of oppressive summer heat.

Low temperatures this weekend will range from the 60’s in some cities along the I-95 corridor to the 40s in the mountains. A few spots may even dip into the 30s over the coolest mountain spots over the weekend.

Until then, residents are urged to stay alert for flash flood warnings and take precautions in flood-prone areas.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

