House Fire Claims Life Of Paterson Father, Family Racing Against Time To Return Him To Peru

On Thursday, Sept. 4, at approximately 6:13 p.m., the Paterson Fire Department was dispatched to 454 East 31st Street on a report of a residential fire, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Patrick Murray, and Paterson Fire Chief Alex Alicea.

The victim was identified by loved ones as Carlos Armando Arestegui Muñoz. Officials say he was found inside the residence and transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to a GoFundMe organized by Rosa Davis of Paterson, with co-organizers Adrian Arestegui and Claudia Arestegui, Carlos was a devoted son, brother, husband, and father. He leaves behind his children, Claudia Elisa, 23, and Adrián Armando, 24, in the U.S., and Lourdes Elizabeth, 12, in Peru.

The family’s “greatest hope” is to bring Carlos back to Peru so his youngest daughter can see him one last time before he is laid to rest. “No 12-year-old should be denied the chance to say goodbye to their dad,” the fundraiser says.

Donations will go toward repatriation costs, funeral arrangements, and support for his children. As of Monday, Sept. 8, the campaign had raised $1,500.

The investigation into the fire remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, email [email protected], or submit an anonymous tip at https://pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips.

Click here to view the campaign for Carlos' family.

