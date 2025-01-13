Healthy On The Go: Just Salad's First Drive-Thru Restaurant Opens In North Jersey

Just Salad has opened its new restaurant at 277 Eisenhower Parkway in The Shoppes at Livingston Circle, the company said in a news release on Monday, Jan. 13. The shopping center posted Instagram pictures on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, of the location's first day in business.

The Livingston restaurant is Just Salad's first out of more than 90 nationwide locations to offer a drive-thru.

"This new location reflects our belief that fast food can be redefined – it can be fresh, it can be sustainable, and it can still be convenient," said Just Salad CEO and founder Nick Kenner. "This format allows us to serve our guests with added convenience, representing a major step forward in making healthy, delicious food even more accessible. It's an exciting moment for Just Salad as we continue to innovate and rapidly expand into new markets."

Customers can choose from more than 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, soups, and smoothies. Popular salad options include crispy chicken poblano, Thai chicken crunch, and Tokyo supergreens.

The Livingston restaurant will also feature Just Salad’s signature Reusable Bowl Program, encouraging eco-conscious customers to reduce waste. Guests who purchase a reusable bowl will receive a free salad topping with every reuse.

To celebrate its grand opening in Livingston, Just Salad is offering several promotions throughout January.

The company will donate $1 from every purchase on Wednesday, Jan. 22 to the New Jersey Audubon Society. It will also celebrate "$5 Meal Days" by offering discounted meals available in-store on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24, as well as at the drive-thru only on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The restaurant will also hold "VIP Bowl Day" on Monday, Jan. 27, giving $5 meals to customers using reusable bowls. "Community Workers Day" will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, allowing community workers to enjoy $5 meals for in-store purchases.

In March, the restaurant will have a "happy hour" for reusable bowl customers in-store to enjoy $8.99 salads and warm bowls. The happy hours will be from 3-6 p.m. between Monday, Mar. 3, and Friday, Mar. 21.

Livingston is Just Salad's 10th New Jersey restaurant, the company's website said. The next opening planned in the Garden State is at a former Boston Market location in Shrewsbury.

Just Salad also said several other locations opening in 2025 will offer drive-thru service.

