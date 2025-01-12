Overcast 36°

Health Violations Close Bendix Diner On Route 17

A popular diner along Route 17 was forced to closed over health code violations, according to a borough notice posted on the door.

Bendix Diner surrounded with yellow caution tape on Sunday, Jan. 12.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The notice affixed to the door of the Bendix Diner was posted on Friday, Jan. 10.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
by Cecilia Levine & Josh Lanier

Bendix Diner in Hasbrouck Heights was surrounded by yellow caution tape on Sunday, Jan. 12, with a bright red notice and the word "unsatisfactory" taped to the glass door. 

The notice is dated Friday, Jan. 10, but does not go into detail.

Google lists Bendix Diner as temporarily closed. It's unclear when the restaurant can reopen. 

Owner John Diakakis did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment. Diakakis is blind and makes headlines frequently as he is an icon at the establishment. He was the subject of a short documentary called "Bendix: Sight Unseen."

According to the New Jersey State Library, Diakakis' father opened the restaurant in 1947, and it has been family-run ever since. 

