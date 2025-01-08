Health Alert Issued For Popular Chicken Product Sold At Walmart

The product labeled as Chicken Curry Empanadas may contain Apple Cinnamon Empanadas, with milk, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label, according to US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

FSIS said it is issuing this alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to milk are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The frozen empanada products labeled as Chicken Curry Empanadas that may contain Apple Cinnamon Empanada products were produced on November 14, 2024, and packaged on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21.

The following product is subject to the public health alert:

9.6-oz. cardboard packages labeled as “bettergoods TRADITIONALLY CRAFTED Chicken Curry Empanadas” with “BEST BY: 05/21/26” or “BEST BY: 05/22/26” and “EST. P33967” on the side of the box.

View label here.

The products bear establishment number “P33967” on the side of the box. These items were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

