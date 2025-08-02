Head Injuries Prompt Huge Recall Of Popular Kitchen Stools

Dorel Home Furnishings is recalling about 302,000 Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper stools sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 31. Around 11,000 stools were also sold in Canada.

The safety bars can break or detach while in use, increasing fall risks. The CPSC received 34 reports of the safety bar failing, including two incidents involving head injuries.

The stools were sold from February 2021 through July 2025 for $56 to $70. They were sold at BJ's, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, and Walmart, as well as online at Amazon, Overstock, and Wayfair.

The steppers come in white, gray, green, navy, and blue, featuring the Cosco logo molded onto the handle. The model number is printed on a label on one of the arms.

Consumers are urged to stop using the safety bar immediately and keep the stepper away from children until it's repaired. Customers can contact Dorel for a free repair kit, which includes a sliding locking mechanism to secure the safety bar, installation instructions, and an additional warning label.

You can learn more about the recall on Cosco's website or by calling 888-628-3778.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.