He Breakdanced In Silence For 40 Seconds — Then Put NJ Officials On The Spot About Taxes: Watch

He spun, dropped, and breakdanced in silence for nearly 40 seconds.

The Cranford Township Committee candidate brought the drama — and the dance moves — to the public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 2, breakdancing his way to the podium before calling out local officials on taxes.

Once he reached the mic, Thilly sighed, grabbed some water and papers, and casually asked how everyone’s weekend was. He told the room he’d just gotten back from Mexico.

“There’s no pizza there … [but] it’s a beautiful town with lots of history,” Thilly said, before tossing out, “Anyone here afraid of flying?”

Then came a backspin on the floor, legs in the air.

Only after the theatrics did Thilly get to his point, as reported by The Guardian: “Why did our taxes go up so much? We were told the referendum was going to bring [taxes] up for an average household [by] around $400 … and mine went up like 900 bucks … So I wanted to know why it went up … and what extra expenses were incurred by the schools that weren’t told to the public when we voted on that referendum?”

And with that, Thilly moonwalked away from the podium.

On his campaign website, Thilly says he’s “running for the Cranford Township Committee to tell you the truth, to fight for what you need, and to defend our Town and schools.”

He also criticizes what he calls taxpayer-funded breaks for developers, writing that “over $150 million in 30-year tax exemptions” have been awarded to projects at 750 Walnut and Birchwood.

Click here to watch clips from the meeting as shared on TikTok by CNN.

This isn't the first time Thilly made a memorable appearance at the committee meeting. On Aug. 19, the said the biggest issue to him is "the only problem between everyone and everything getting resolved is that we need to like each other. We need to learn to all be friends...

"Either we all come together and find a way to like each other, or we all lose and we never get anywhere. It's really that simple. What are we waiting for? Let's all be friends. I really really like you guys... the real problem I have is that we're not being friends with each other."

He offered to take township committee members to dinner or a movie and "relax and talk."

