HBO Debuting Billy Joel Documentary As Iconic Singer Battles Brain Disorder: When To Watch

The two-part HBO Original documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" debuts Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. on HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery said in a news release on Tuesday, June 24. Part two will premiere at the same time on Friday, July 26, and both two-and-a-half-hour episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Emmy winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin directed the documentary after working with HBO on similar films for actress Jane Fonda, director Steven Spielberg, and the abortion rights effort of the 1960s and 70s.

"With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with intimate one-on-one interviews, the documentary explores the life and work of the singer/songwriter whose music has not only endured but soared across generations," Warner Bros. Discovery said.

The documentary's release comes weeks after Joel, 76, announced his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus. The disorder causes fluid buildup in the brain and affects hearing, vision, and balance.

Joel's diagnosis came after he fell onstage during a February performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer later postponed, then canceled, all remaining tour dates.

The six-time Grammy winner was unable to attend the premiere of "And So It Goes" at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, June 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"He's going to be fine," Lacy told The Hollywood Reporter at Tribeca. "He just needs to recover. He needs to do the physical therapy, which he's doing — the doctors were telling him yesterday he'll be fine."

Lacy and Levin also shared a message from the Long Island native before the premiere.

"Getting old sucks, but it's still preferable to getting cremated," Joel said in a message Lacy read onstage.

The documentary follows the "Piano Man" singer from his troubled childhood to superstardom. In one-on-one interviews, Joel will open up about his private struggles that shaped his most beloved songs.

In part one, Joel reflects on the impact of his father leaving when he was eight, his early days in local bands, and his tough journey to becoming a solo artist. He also revisits his first marriage to Elizabeth Weber, who inspired songs like "Just the Way You Are" and "She's Always a Woman."

Part two dives deeper into Joel's creative turning point with his 1982 album "The Nylon Curtain," along with how his family fled Nazi Germany. He then discusses his second marriage to supermodel Christie Brinkley, who inspired the song "Uptown Girl."

Joel also shares how he found stability through his current wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, and their children, his collaboration with Elton John, and his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency.

"Dedicated to his craft, but uneasy with fame and the spotlight, Joel persevered through romantic and professional setbacks, choosing to reinvent himself time and time again," Warner Bros. Discovery said.

Several bandmates also take part in the documentary, along with music legends like Bruce Springsteen, Nas, Paul McCartney, and Sting.

