Harry Potter Doughnuts Cast A Spell At Krispy Kreme For A Limited Time

The beloved dessert giant is looking to cast a spell on customers as they roll out its new "Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts" collection, complete with items that will be familiar to fans of the Wizarding World.

The Houses of Hogwarts are all represented with sweet treats, as well as a series of magical drinks - such as the Golden Snitch Latte - that will make coffee-lovers think they are drinking a love potion.

According to Krispy Kreme, each house-inspired doughnut is "filled and topped with unique flavors, colors, and iconic crests."

Feeling bold like a Gryffindor? Try the surprise-filled Sorting Hat doughnut. Mischievous like a Slytherin? Enjoy yourself a proper treat day with four classic Krispy Kreme Original Glazed.

Think you're the smartest person in the room? Taste the brown butter toffee custard topped with blueberry icing — it’s perfect for Ravenclaw fans. And for the affable Hufflepuffs? There's a perfect cookie butter creme option.

There is a doughnut for every wizard.

The magical doughnuts will be available for a short time, as the promotion kicks off on Monday, Aug. 18 and will only run through Sunday, Sept. 14.

Complete details about the upcoming Harry Potter collection of Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found here.

Mischief (soon to be) managed.

