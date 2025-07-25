'Happy Gilmore 2' Released: Critics Mixed On Nj-filmed Sequel

"Happy Gilmore 2" the sequel to the beloved 90s comedy, premiered on Netflix on Friday, July 25. And while fans are excited to see Adam Sandler dominate the golf course again, critics are saying it might not have been worth the wait.

The movie features the return of Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald as the iconic Shooter McGavin and Ben Stiller as the malevolent nursing home aide. Joining the cast are Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Travis Kelce and professional wrestlers Becky Lynch and MJF. In the sequel, Happy Gilmore returns to the sport to pay for his daughter Vienna's ballet school, according to a synopsis.

"Happy Gilmore 2" has a 60% rating at Rotten Tomatoes and a 52 rating at Metacritic, indicating mixed or average reviews

"Happy Gilmore 2 is a happy orgy of raucously well-executed Adam Sandler fan service," wrote Owen Glieberman in Variety in a positive review. "It’s a pointed exercise in nostalgia, but with a present-tense edge. It’s not some fake update of the clever/dumb brand of slob comedy that made Sandler at a superstar in the ’90s. It’s the genuine article, a true revival of Sandler’s Jerry Lewis-meets-rock ‘n’ roll rage."

The Hollywood Reporter trashed the film, though its review may make fans even more excited for the sequel.

"Like the first film, the sequel proves moronic, witless and relentlessly vulgar," Frank Scheck wrote. "Which is to say, Happy Gilmore fans will love it."

The Adam Sandler sequel was filmed all over New Jersey, with scenes shot in Kearny, Morristown, Montclair, Hackettstown, Verona, and Hackensack.

Sandler has been spotted at Lokl Cafe at 80 South St. in Morristown, where employees said he helped out behind the counter. Sandler and his family were also seen at Goldberg's World Famous Deli & Bagel Chateau in Millburn. The eatery said he was there with his family for lunch.

The actor was recently spotted playing basketball at Rand Park in Montclair in a TikTok that has gone viral.

Sandler's movies have never been critical darlings. The original "Happy Gilmore" has a 63% at Rotten Tomatoes but only a 31 at Metacritic.

"Added together, there are about three minutes of funny material in Happy Gilmore, and pretty much all of them are in the trailer, leaving a sometimes painfully unfunny 90 minutes with which to contend," Variety wrote about the original movie.

