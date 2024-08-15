Happy Gilmore 2 Announces Open Casting Call In North Jersey

An open casting call for extras has been announced for "Happy Gilmore 2," the sequel to the 1996 cult film that will be filming throughout New Jersey. The open casting call will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency in Morristown.

No prior experience is required and Grant Wifley Casting is looking for all ages and ethnicities. The job pays $176 for 10 hours of work for non-union members and $216 for 8 hours of work for SAG-AFTRA members.

The movie plans to film from September through November.

