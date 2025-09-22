Hamburger Helper Sales Surge As Economy Strains Budgets: Report

Hamburger Helper sales have climbed 14.5% in 2025 through August, The New York Times reported. Eagle Foods purchased the pasta mix brand from General Mills in 2022.

The boxed food's resurgence comes amid stubborn inflation, higher costs from President Donald Trump's tariffs, and a weakening labor market.

"Cost-of-living expenses are up," said Sally Lyons Wyatt, a packaged food adviser for research firm Circana. "Eating and drinking expenses are up. Consumers are looking for foods that fill them up for the least amount of money."

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in August, with food costs climbing 0.5%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Ground beef has been one of the biggest pain points, surging to a record $6.63 a pound as cattle inventories hit their lowest level since the 1950s.

At the same time, jobless claims spiked to their highest level since 2021 in early September. Revised BLS data also showed 13,000 positions lost in June, marking the country's first month of negative job growth since December 2020.

Hamburger Helper became a household name in the 1970s and has been tied to tough economic times. It also surged in popularity during the 2008 global financial crisis and during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eagle Foods has tried to make Hamburger Helper easier to prepare, reducing cook time and adding new varieties like Spicy Jalapeño Cheeseburger. The company has also resisted raising prices or shrinking box sizes, with most still selling for about $2.

The boxed food got renewed attention when it was featured on an episode of the FX hit show "The Bear" in late June.

"This brand was not high on their priority list, but we had a clear idea on how to revitalize the franchise," said Eagle Foods CEO Bernard Kreilmann.

According to Circana, sales are also rising for foods purchased by financially distressed shoppers, like rice, canned fish, beans, and boxes of macaroni and cheese.

