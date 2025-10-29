Storm To Bring Widespread Rain, Gusty Winds, Snow To Some Parts Of Northeast: Here's Timing

The system will move through the region from Wednesday night, Oct. 29, through Friday, Oct. 31, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far for many, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall, Storm Timing

Rain will begin spreading across much of the eastern US Wednesday evening, with widespread showers and possible thunderstorms expected through Thursday.

According to AccuWeather, rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected for most areas, with localized amounts of up to 4 inches possible.

The National Weather Service warns that slick road conditions will result from the combination of wet weather and fallen leaves, with potential ponding of water in low-lying areas.

"Localized flooding cannot be ruled out where storm drains are blocked by leaves," the NWS stated.

Wind, Temperature Changes

As the storm strengthens on Thursday, gusty winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour will develop, particularly across the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.

By Friday, these brisk winds will make for chilly Halloween conditions, with temperatures dropping significantly across the region.

“Those heading outdoors to participate in Halloween activities are urged to wear several layers,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Alyssa Glenny.

Snow For Some Higher Elevations

The cold front accompanying the storm will also bring the first snowfall of the season to some areas. Snow is expected in the higher elevations of the Appalachians, Adirondacks, and New England’s Green and White Mountains.

“In the higher terrain of the Appalachians, Adirondacks, Green and White Mountains, there will be some snow flurries as a chilly fall air invades the region during the latter part of the week,” Glenny noted.

While snowfall will be limited to higher elevations, portions of northeastern New York, northern Maine, and southeastern Quebec could see measurable snow by Friday night.

Travel Impacts

The combination of heavy rain, gusty winds, and chilly air will make travel hazardous for parts of the eastern US.

Drivers may experience delays due to reduced visibility and slick roads, while airline disruptions are possible in major cities such as Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

The storm will also bring thunderstorms to parts of eastern Virginia, eastern North Carolina, Delmarva, and southern New Jersey on Thursday, with a few storms potentially producing strong winds and heavy downpours.

Halloween Outlook

By Friday, the storm will bring brisk and chilly conditions across much of the Northeast.

While gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected, widespread wind damage is not anticipated. However, isolated power outages could occur due to downed trees or power lines.

Residents are urged to check local forecasts for updates and prepare for rapidly changing conditions as the storm moves through.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.