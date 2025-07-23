Half-Naked Man Caught Performing 'Lewd Act' In Clifton Shopping Center Lot: Cops

The incident happened at approximately 9:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, at the Richfield Plaza shopping center, according to Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson

A witness called police to report a man sitting in a vehicle with the driver’s side door open and the interior light on. The man was disrobed from the waist down and appeared to be committing a lewd act, police said. The area was busy with customers, including children, patronizing nearby businesses.

Officer Floilan Martinez responded to the scene and found the man, identified as Rafal Czajkowski, 45, of Harrison, still partially disrobed in the vehicle, according to the report.

After an on-scene investigation, Czajkowski was arrested and charged with lewdness where the act would reasonably be expected to be observed by a juvenile. Police said they do not believe any juvenile witnessed the act.

Czajkowski was released pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

