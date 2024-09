The officer was conducting a drill during the week-long course when a round discharged into his leg on Wednesday, Sept. 10 around 12:45 p.m. at the range in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The Officer was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center for treatment for injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

