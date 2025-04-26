Haledon Man, 75, Charged With Lewdness After Supermarket Incident: Police

The incident occurred on April 19, around 6:57 p.m., inside the Super Supermarket located at 408 Haledon Ave., according to a press release from Deputy Chief George Guzman Jr.
Officer Rubel Jimenez and Officer II Manuel Diaz responded to the store after a female shopper reported seeing a man engaging in lewd behavior in one of the aisles, police said
After speaking with store management, Officer Jimenez learned that security footage confirmed the shopper’s report, according to the department The suspect fled the store before police arrived, authorities said
Detective Corporal Semir Celoski was assigned to the case. By reviewing additional footage, he determined the suspect had arrived and left in a silver Nissan Sentra, police said
A photograph of the suspect was distributed to the public, and several concerned citizens identified him as Peter Cucko, 75, of Haledon, police said
Detectives Christian Clavo and Semir Celoski interviewed Cucko, who admitted to the act of lewdness inside the supermarket, according to authorities
Lewdness is defined under New Jersey law as engaging in sexually inappropriate and offensive conduct that could easily be seen by others, including children
Cucko was formally charged with Lewdness, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-4B(1), a fourth-degree crime He was charged via complaint-warrant issued by the Honorable John Segreto of Haledon Municipal Court
Cucko was transferred to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Holding Facility, pending a court appearance at Passaic County Central Judicial Processing Court, officials said
Authorities thanked the management of Super Supermarket for their full cooperation during the investigation
