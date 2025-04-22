Fair 59°

Haledon Cops Seek Help In Lewdness Investigation

The Haledon Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in a lewdness investigation, they said.

 Photo Credit: Haledon PD
Cecilia Levine
The man, pictured above, may be driving a silver Nissan Altima or Nissan Sentra. No further information was provided.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is urged to contact Detective/Lieutenant Timothy Lindberg at tlindberg@haledonpd.org or Detective/Corporal Semir Celoski at sceloski@haledonpd.org, or call 973-790-4444. You can also reach out via email at tips@haledonpd.org. Your prompt assistance is greatly appreciated!

