Senators, Governors Duped By Suspected Hacker Posing As White House Chief Of Staff: Reports

Senators and governors were among those the alleged hacker contacted, says The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

Recipients of the suspicious messages raised alarms when they noticed that communications originated from an unfamiliar number, with the impersonator requesting to continue discussions on alternative platforms like Telegram, CBS News reports.

The timeline of these communications remains unclear. Wiles has reportedly informed colleagues that her phone was hacked.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency "takes all threats against the president, his staff, and our cybersecurity with the utmost seriousness,” in a statement to the Journal. “Safeguarding our administration officials’ ability to securely communicate to accomplish the president’s mission is a top priority.”

The 68-year-old Wiles, considered the closest adviser to President Trump, served as his campaign manager in the 2024 election before becoming the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.

Her father, Pat Summerall, was a placekicker for the New York Giants and a longtime sportscaster for CBS.

