Hackensack Schools Super Suspended 18 Months Into Contract: Attorney

The Hackensack Board of Education has suspended Superintendent Thomas McBryde, just a year and a half into his contract, district officials tell Daily Voice.

Thomas McBryde

Thomas McBryde

 Photo Credit: Hackensack Public Schools
Board attorney Jason Nunnermacker confirmed the suspension, adding that the Board plans on voting to appoint Andrea Oates-Parchment — assistant superintendent and veteran teacher and administrator — as acting superintendent.

McBryde’s contract, which began in January 2024, is set to run through June 2027.

BOE President Jennifer Harris is expected to comment further on the decision at the Board meeting this week.

McBryde was hired to lead Hackensack’s eight-school district, which serves approximately 5,500 students. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has focused on academic achievement, staff development, equity, and student well-being.

Before coming to Hackensack, McBryde served as Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion for Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut. He also worked for over a decade in leadership roles with NYC Public Schools.

There is no mention of McBryde’s status, resignation, termination, or leave, in the public agenda, and the board has not released an official statement on the matter.

The Hackensack Board of Education's June 18, meeting has been moved to the high school auditorium to accommodate expected high public turnout. The meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will also be live-streamed via Zoom. Public comment will be accepted both in person and through Zoom using the "Raise Hand" feature.

