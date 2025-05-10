Habemus Bobble: Pope Leo XIV Depicted In Bobbleheads — Here's How To Get One

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released two limited-edition bobbleheads of the new pope on Friday, May 9. The 267th pope of the Catholic Church was elected on the conclave's fourth ballot on Thursday, May 8.

The pontiff, born Robert Francis Prevost, is the first US-born pope and the first one from North America. His Argentinian predecessor, Pope Francis, was the first pope from the Americas.

The Chicago native's historic moment emerging on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica has been captured in bobblehead form.

"We are thrilled to continue the tradition of bobbleheads celebrating the newest pope with the unveiling of these bobbleheads featuring Pope Leo XIV," said Phil Sklar, the museum's CEO and co-founder. "Bobbleheads are the perfect way to show off your admiration for a given person, and with the excitement surrounding the first pope from North America, we know the Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads are going to be very popular!"

One bobblehead shows Pope Leo XIV waving to the Vatican crowd in his ceremonial red and white vestments. The second features the pope smiling in simpler white papal attire, complete with a zucchetto and gold-trimmed cross.

The Villanova University graduate spent most of his career serving communities throughout Peru. He's also the first pope from the Augustinian order, the first born after World War II, and the first from an English-speaking country since the 1100s.

At his first Mass on May 9, Leo XIV thanked the College of Cardinals for the honor of being selected to serve as pope.

"As we celebrate this morning, I invite you to recognize the marvels that the Lord has done, the blessings that the Lord continues to pour out upon all of us," the pope said. "Through the ministry of Peter, you have called me to carry that cross and to be blessed with that mission. I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me as we continue as a church, as a community of friends of Jesus, as believers, to announce the Good News, to announce the gospel."

Leo XIV isn't the first clergy member honored with a bobblehead.

The Milwaukee museum released a figurine of Pope Francis before his 2015 visit to Philadelphia. The hall of fame also sells a bobblehead of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who gained fame during March Madness in 2018 as the men's basketball team chaplain at Loyola University Chicago.

Pope Leo XIV's bobbleheads are only available on the museum's website for $30 each, with a flat $8 shipping fee. Each one will be individually numbered and is expected to ship in November.

