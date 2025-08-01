Fog/Mist 63°

Gunshot Suicide Reported Outside Pennsylvania State Police Barracks

A man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle station in South Middleton Township on Thursday, July 31, authorities announced on Friday, Aug. 1.

Pennsylvania State Police Barracks Carlisle

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Troopers were alerted around 10:20 a.m. after patrons inside the station’s lobby reported a possible shooting in the grassy area at the front of the building, according to the release.

Responding personnel immediately secured the exterior, established a perimeter, and canvassed the grounds. Investigators located an 83-year-old man from Shippensburg lying in front of the station with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities confirmed the wound was self-inflicted, and no threat to the public exists.

The case remains under investigation by Trooper Darnell Williams.

