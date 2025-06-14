Gunman Posing As Cop Shoots, Kills Minnesota Lawmaker, Her Husband

Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman, age 55, and her husband have died after the incident at their home in Brooklyn Park, located about 11 miles north of Minneapolis, according to authorities.

They were each shot five or six times by a gunman impersonating a police office Friday night, June 13, according to ABC 5 KSTP in St. Paul.

Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot at their home in Champlin in a separate incident. They are now both out of surgery, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was “optimistic” about their recovery at a news conference late Saturday morning, June 14.

A suspect has not been apprehended. Police said they were investigating at least one person of interest in connection to the case.

Walz said he's activated the State Emergency Operations Center and that local law enforcement has "the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them."

The incident comes just hours before a Washington, DC parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Army and being held on President Trump's 79th birthday.

Meanwhile, about 2,000 so-called "No Kings" rallies are scheduled nationwide to protest Trump's policies.

