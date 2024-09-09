Gunman, 22, Arrested In Shooting Of Kearny Man In Paterson, Police Say

Rafael A. Cabrera Perea, of Paterson, is believed to have shot the 26-year-old man near Prospect and Ellison streets around 2:40 a.m. on June 17, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

While on scene, officers were notified that the victim, a Kearny resident, had been taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment. An investigation identified Cabrera Perea as the gunman, Valdes said.

Cabrera Perea was arrested by Paterson police on 21st Avenue and Summer Street on Monday, Sept. 9. He was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, and jailed.

