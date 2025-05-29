Guatemalan Fugitive Wanted For Homicide Apprehended In NJ: ICE

Adelso Garcia Martinez was arrested for violations of the Immigration and Naturalization Act, ICE Homeland Security Investigations Newark said. Martinez is wanted for two counts of attempted aggravated homicide in Guatemala. ICE did not say where in New Jersey he was arrested.

Martinez unlawfully entered the United States through Texas in May 2021, ICE said. He was released into the United States by U.S. Border Patrol the same day, ICE said.

Martinez is currently detained at the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, pending removal proceedings, ICE said.

