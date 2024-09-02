Fair 72°

Ground Stop Delays Flights At Newark Airport

Several flights at Newark Airport were seeing delays of more than 90 minutes due to equipment shortages Monday, Sept. 1, Labor Day, the FAA reports.

The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

 Photo Credit: Port Authority NY/NJ
Cecilia Levine
A ground stop was in effect as of 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

