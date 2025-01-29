Grand Theft Auto, Passaic County Edition: 7 Stolen Cars Recovered, 2 Bronx Men Busted

The operation, conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 28, by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, aimed to disrupt stolen car operations and related crimes across the county, with a particular focus on Paterson, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo said.

The two suspects arrested were identified as Jose Miguel Alberto Munoz, 21, and Joel Valdez, 29, both residents of the Bronx, NY. They were charged with receiving stolen property, authorities said.

The results of this operation also located and impounded nine unregistered motor vehicles, which were also displaying fictitious license plates, the sheriff said.

Officials recovered stolen vehicles including:

2014 Subaru XCV

2020 Honda Accord (felony vehicle)

2009 Honda Accord

2021 Honda Civic

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2023 Honda HRV

The sheriff’s office emphasized its commitment to crime prevention and vehicle theft disruption throughout the county and surrounding areas.

