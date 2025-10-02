Government Shutdown Delays Paychecks, Cuts Services: How You're Impacted

The shutdown officially began at midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 1, after Congressional Republicans and Democrats failed to pass a short-term deal to keep the federal government funded. The last shutdown began in December 2018 and lasted 34 days, marking the longest in US history.

Senate Democrats opposed a House-passed stopgap bill, pushing for an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, NPR reported. They're also seeking to reverse Medicaid cuts in the spending plan previously called the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that the GOP passed in July.

Republicans argue that the government should be reopened before starting negotiations. Some GOP members have called the funding lapse "The Schumer Shutdown" to insult Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, despite Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House.

On his social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump said he may try to use the government shutdown to continue his gutting of federal agencies.

"I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent," Trump posted on Thursday, Oct. 2. "I can't believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity."

The Trump administration has also used the shutdown to post partisan messages on several government websites.

"The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government," read a message on the Department of Housing and Urban Development's website. "HUD will use available resources to help Americans in need."

During the shutdown, mail services and Social Security payments are continuing, but many federal services have been slowed or stopped, CNBC reported. National parks are partially closed, while delays are expected for mortgage approvals backed by the Federal Housing Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the US Department of Agriculture.

The Education Department has furloughed nearly all of its non-Federal Student Aid staff. The filing of Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms shouldn't be affected unless an "extended shutdown" happens, The Hill reported.

Federal employee unions have filed lawsuits over planned layoffs, arguing the Trump administration is breaking from past precedent of temporary furloughs. Vice President JD Vance has said layoffs will be permanent if the shutdown continues.

The shutdown has frozen the release of official labor statistics, including the monthly jobs report that was expected to be released on Friday, Oct. 3. That left the ADP National Employment Report as the only broad measure of hiring at the start of October.

In September, private employers cut 32,000 jobs, the steepest decline in more than two years. The August payroll count was also revised downward, from a 54,000 gain to a loss of 3,000.

While informal discussions are ongoing, the House won't be back in session until Tuesday, Oct. 7.

