Gov. Murphy Picks Menendez Replacement: Report

Gov. Phil Murphy will be appointing his former chief of staff, a Jersey City native, to serve as a temporary replacement for Menendez, who resigned after being convicted of numerous felonies in a federal corruption trial.

Helmy previously served as Murphy's chief of staff and was also a former aide to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. After leaving the governor's office in 2023, Helmy joined RWJBarnabas Health as an executive, according to his Linkedin.

Menendez's resignation is effective Tues, Aug. 20.

Helmy,44 will serve the remainder of Menendez's term, which runs through this year. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. is facing off against Republican challenger Curtis Bashaw, a hotel executive to replace Menendez. The seat is expected to remain in Democrats hands with the non-partisan Cook Political Report rating the race as "solid D."

Politico said Helmy has not been formally offered the job and that an announcement could come as soon as Friday. Helmy was considered a top pick for the spot, with the New York Post reporting earlier this month that he was a top contender.

