Got Knife Skills? TV Show Seeks Chef Hand Double In Brooklyn

Waldron Casting announced a unique opportunity this week for a Caucasian female chef or sous chef to step in as a hand double for an upcoming Starcams production. The sole requirement? Strong knife skills.

The job, set to film interiors in Brooklyn on Friday, Sept. 5, calls for someone who can slice, dice, and julienne like a pro — all while their face stays completely off camera.

Pay is $262 for up to eight hours of work, with overtime available if the chopping runs long.

While most acting gigs demand charisma and stage presence, this one values steady hands, sharp blades, and maybe a few calluses earned from years in the kitchen.

If you’ve ever been told your knife skills belong on the Food Network, here’s your chance to let them shine — anonymously.

Waldron Casting is accepting applications now through its website, with full details on how to apply.

